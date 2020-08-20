BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. Research analysts predict that BioNano Genomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.