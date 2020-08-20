Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a weak note, as the company reported loss and revenues missed estimates.On the bright side, solid demand for the Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms continues to drive the top line. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company shipped nine Synchrony upgrades. Notably, the company saw solid reception of the Synchrony upgrades in Japan. A strong liquidity position is heartening. However, the company registered decline in both Product and Service revenues in the quarter. Gross orders also declined in the quarter. Decline in gross profit during the quarter is also discouraging. Further, economic volatility on account of the coronavirus outbreak also put pressure on the stock. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen restated an average rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Accuray has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 316.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 106.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

