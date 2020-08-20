Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFYA. UBS Group downgraded shares of Afya from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Banco Santander cut shares of Afya to a hold rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 743,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 675,551 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,358,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.