Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $342.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $350.00 to $342.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $288.88 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average of $298.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

