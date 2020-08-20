Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

