Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

