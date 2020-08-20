Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at SVB Leerink

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Compugen has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 11.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 297.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 129,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at $2,003,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

