American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti started coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $562.22 million, a P/E ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

