Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.48.

NYSE AAP opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

