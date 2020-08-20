Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.37.

A stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

