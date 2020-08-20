Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Bank of America

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.37.

NYSE:A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

