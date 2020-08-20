eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.90.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of eMagin as of its most recent SEC filing.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
