eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of eMagin as of its most recent SEC filing.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

