B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

