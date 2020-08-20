Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Golden Minerals from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,735 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

