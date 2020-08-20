ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Now Covered by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of CMD opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.65 million.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Analyst Recommendations for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD)

