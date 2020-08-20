Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZURVY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 27.88 and a quick ratio of 27.88. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

