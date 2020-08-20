WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. WANT WANT CHINA/ADR has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $39.51.

