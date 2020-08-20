Sands China (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sands China stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday.

About Sands China

