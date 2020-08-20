SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SOCO International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOCLF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. SOCO International has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

