AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of AB SKF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

