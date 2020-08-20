VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.34. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.