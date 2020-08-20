Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.843 per share. This is a boost from Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advance Auto Parts Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Advance Auto Parts Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Agilent Technologies Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Agilent Technologies Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Agilent Technologies Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Bank of America
Agilent Technologies Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Bank of America
eMagin Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright
eMagin Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright
B2Gold Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
B2Gold Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
Golden Minerals Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Golden Minerals Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report