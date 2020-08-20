Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.843 per share. This is a boost from Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

