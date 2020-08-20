Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells $18,385.92 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $18,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,052.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Scarfo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $35,334.88.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Scarfo sold 778 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $3,018.64.

RBBN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 683,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBBN. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

