Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Michael K. Parks Purchases 3,000 Shares

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael K. Parks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

