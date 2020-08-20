Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 416 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $17,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sharon Benzeno sold 7,187 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $287,480.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $320,539.14.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sharon Benzeno sold 416 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $17,472.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.