International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Insider Sells $26,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IMXI opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $676.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 792,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

