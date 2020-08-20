Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Sells $120,982.03 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

