Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $517,056.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $517,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lucas W. Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $441,504.00.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $55.69 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

