BidaskClub Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Sell

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BWB opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Juran bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

