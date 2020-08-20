Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after buying an additional 957,767 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $98.03 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

