Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 626.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 141.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fearnley Fonds cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. International Seaways Inc has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

