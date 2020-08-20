Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,552 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of HIG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

