Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,360,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.