Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $732,000 Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Cellular Biomedicine Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBMG opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBMG. BidaskClub lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

