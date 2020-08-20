Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,598 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 519,645 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.