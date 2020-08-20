Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after buying an additional 683,626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,148,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.7% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 22.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

