Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $766,000 in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Odonate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after purchasing an additional 252,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 704,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.02. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.