Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $213.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.40.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

