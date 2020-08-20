Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

FDX stock opened at $206.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $211.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

