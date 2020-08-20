78,400 Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Wave Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,520,043.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WVE opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

