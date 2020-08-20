Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INS. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 269,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1,841.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

