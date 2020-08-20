Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 47,330 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NCR by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NCR by 31.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $676,751. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

