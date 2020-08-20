Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,024 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 132,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $189.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

