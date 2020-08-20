Bessemer Group Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

EPD stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

