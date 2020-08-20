Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,568 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Icon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.25. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

