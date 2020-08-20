Bessemer Group Inc. Has $850,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FDS stock opened at $360.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.87 and a 200-day moving average of $298.67.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.