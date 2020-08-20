Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,303.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 64.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 116.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,982,000 after buying an additional 339,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,070,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,949,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.84. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

