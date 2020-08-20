IFP Advisors Inc Sells 306 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $760,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 71.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 118,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

