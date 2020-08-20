Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Saul Centers worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Saul Centers Inc has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $683.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

