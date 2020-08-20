IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 603 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.87.

